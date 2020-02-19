Chhattisgarh’s last breeding female wild buffalo Asha dies

india

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:43 IST

Asha, the last breeding female wild buffalo of Chhattisgarh, died in an enclosure at Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Gariaband district on Tuesday.

The endangered wild buffalo is Chhattisgarh’s state animal, and is locally known as ‘van bhainsa’. It is similar to a bison in appearance.

“Asha was kept in the enclosure for mating and reproduction since 2005-2006 and had given birth to seven calves in the last 15 years,” said Additional principal chief conservator of forest Arun Pandey, adding that post-mortem of the 17-year-old wild bufalo revealed death due to natural causes.

Principal chief conservator of forests Atul Shukla and other senior officials from Raipur rushed to the spot, located around 175 km away from Raipur.

“Now we have 11 wild buffalos... Asha gave birth to one female ‘Khushi’ and six other males. We have one male free ranging buffalo through which some domestic females were crossed hence we got two other female calves from these domestic females,” said Pandey.

The officer further stated that now department will try breeding ‘Khushi’.

Notably, in the month of May 2019, the last free ranging (born in jungle) wild buffalo ‘Jugadu’ had died at Udanti. The animal was injured by another wild buffalo.

The Chhattisgarh government plans to bring female wild buffaloes from Assam to increase the population of the animal in the state.

“The process of bringing five female wild buffaloes from Assam is going on and soon they will be brought to Chhattisgarh,” Pandey said.