Chhattisgarh tables anti-conversion bill, life term for mass conversions

The government on Thursday tabled the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak, 2026 (Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026) in the Assembly, which aims to curb religious conversions carried out through force, inducement, fraud or misrepresentation, and proposes stringent penalties, including life imprisonment in cases of “mass conversion”. The new Bill, which seeks to replace the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Adhiniyam, 1968 was introduced by deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma,

The new Bill, which seeks to replace the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Adhiniyam, 1968—adopted from Madhya Pradesh at the time of the state’s formation in 2000—was introduced by deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

The government said the existing law—limited largely to post-conversion intimation to the district magistrate—has become inadequate in view of changing socio-economic conditions and advancements in technology and communication.

The new Bill aims to prohibit conversions carried out through force, coercion, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, fraudulent means, or marriage, including through digital platforms such as social media and electronic communication. It also bars any person from directly or indirectly promoting or conspiring to convert another person through such illegal means.

“Allurement” has been defined to include monetary benefits, gifts, employment, free education or medical facilities, promises of a better lifestyle, or marriage, while “coercion” includes psychological pressure, physical force, threats and even social boycott. “Mass conversion” is defined as the conversion of two or more persons in a single event.

All offences under the proposed law will be cognisable and non-bailable. However, reconversion to one’s ancestral religion will not be treated as conversion.

The Bill prescribes stringent penal provisions. General violations may attract imprisonment of not less than seven years, extendable to 10 years, along with a minimum fine of ₹5 lakh. In cases involving minors, women, persons with mental disabilities, or members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or Other Backward Classes, punishment may range from 10 to 20 years’ imprisonment with a minimum fine of ₹10 lakh.

Mass conversions may invite imprisonment of not less than 10 years, extendable to life, with fines of ₹25 lakh or more, while repeat offenders may face life imprisonment. Public servants found guilty may be punished with imprisonment ranging from 10 to 20 years and a minimum fine of ₹10 lakh.

The Bill also provides for compensation to victims of illegal conversion of up to ₹10 lakh, in addition to other penalties.

Under the proposed law, individuals intending to convert must submit a declaration to the competent authority, while religious functionaries conducting the conversion must also provide prior intimation. The competent authority—defined as the district magistrate or an officer not below the rank of additional DM—will publish details of the proposed conversion on an official website within seven days and display notices at the tehsildar’s office, gram panchayat and local police station.

The notice will include the applicant’s name, current religion and proposed religion. Conversion certificates issued under the Act will not serve as proof of citizenship or identity, and applications will lapse if the conversion is not carried out within 90 days.

The Bill further states that conversion solely for the purpose of marriage, or marriage undertaken for conversion, will be treated as invalid unless due legal procedures are followed, and marriage alone will not be deemed sufficient for religious conversion.

It also prohibits actions that endanger life or property for the purpose of conversion or involve trafficking of minors or women, and empowers authorities to verify conversions, investigate complaints, summon records, and restrict the acceptance of foreign or domestic funds used to violate the Act. The state may also withdraw financial or infrastructural assistance from violators.

Investigations will be conducted by police officers not below the rank of sub-inspector, and cases will be tried in designated special courts to be notified by the state government in consultation with the High Court. Proceedings, as far as possible, are to be completed within six months of submission of the final report.