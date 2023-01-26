Chhattisgarh to give monthly allowance to unemployed youth from next fiscal: CM

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance in the state from the next financial year.

The promise to provide allowance to the unemployed youth was made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls.

Addressing people on the occasion of the Republic Day on Thursday, after unfurling the national flag at the Lalbag Parade grounds in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, Baghel made a number of other announcements, including setting up of an aerocity near Raipur airport, housing assistance scheme for labourers and a scheme to promote women entrepreneurship, apparently eyeing the Assembly elections.

“Unemployed youth will be given an unemployment allowance every month from the next financial year (2023-24),” Baghel said without specifying the amount.

“The amount is yet to be finalised and a team is working on it,” said a senior official of the Chhattisgarh government.

The chief minister also announced that from the upcoming financial year, ₹10,000 will be granted to each gram panchayat for organising tribal festivals in Bastar division, Surguja division and scheduled areas of the state.

“ A new scheme will be launched to establish women groups, women entrepreneurs, women businessmen and women led startups in the business sector….Aerocity will be developed near Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur with the objective to promote facilities for the passengers, to ensure commercial development of the airport area and to generate employment at Raipur Airport,” said Baghel, as quoted by a statement issued by the government.

The chief minister further claimed that another scheme will be introduced to provide financial aid of ₹50,000 to the construction workers, who have registered under the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, for three consecutive years.