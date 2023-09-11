Chhattisgarh villagers protest death of 2 in Tadmetla, say they weren’t Maoists

RAIPUR/SUKMA: A week after Chhattisgarh police claimed to have killed two Maoists in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Sukma district, the villagers on Monday alleged that the deceased were villagers and not Maoists. Villagers, however, insisted that Sodhi Deva and Rava Deva were not Maoists but were close friends on their way home (File Photo)

Hundreds of people from 25 villages are protesting in Tadmetla against the alleged “fake” encounter and demanded a probe into the issue and announced a bigger rally on September 14. The state police, however, trashed the charge and stressed that it was common for Maoists to try to misguide the villagers.

According to the police, an encounter took place in the forest between Tadmetla and Duled villages under Chintagufa police station on September 5 after which police issued a statement in which they claimed that the two Maoists were killed. It was said that the two were carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh each and a pistol and rifle were recovered from the spot.

“The Maoists were identified as Jan militia cadres (foot soldiers) Sodhi Deva and Rava Deva, who were active in the Jagargunda area committee of CPI( Maoist) and carried a reward of ₹1 lakh each on their heads,” the police said on the day

Villagers, however, insisted that Sodhi Deva and Rava Deva were not Maoists but were close friends on their way home. They said Sodhi Deva was a farmer and a tailor while Rava Deva owned a grocery shop in Tadmetla village.

“Both were innocent. They were living peacefully and were doing their work. As per our information on September 4, both returned from Timmapuram village and went to Chintalnaar Bazaar to buy some groceries. There they were picked up by police, tied to a motorcycle and dragged into the jungle. The next day, police claimed that they were killed in an encounter,” said a villager, requesting anonymity.

Narendra Deva, a resident of Tadmetla village, said they didn’t know who would be next. “That’s why we have decided to hold a protest. People are coming in from all the villages to ensure that the same problem isn’t passed on to the next generation,” he said.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, rejected the allegation, insisting that the police have enough evidence to establish that the two were Maoists and involved in the killing of two persons.

“The modus operandi of militia cadres is that they mostly stay in villages and act at the behest of the Maoists. We have strong evidence regarding the involvement of these two deceased militia cadres in the murder of Tadmetla’s deputy sarpanch, an assistant teacher and other villagers,” said

“As part of their typical modus operandi, the Maoist leadership tries to misguide the villagers and defame the security forces,” the senior police officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. ...view detail