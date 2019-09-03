Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates:SC lets P Chidambaram stay in CBI custody to avoid Tihar jail for now

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday avoided the prospect of being sent to Tihar jail in the INX Media case immediately. As his CBI custody ended and his lawyers feared that he may be sent to jail, they made two requests: that he be placed under house arrest; or that he continue to stay in the custody of CBI.

The apex court listed the CBI case for today, and also granted CBI the liberty to move lower court seeking extension of P Chidambaram’s remand.

The Congress leader was arrested on August 21 by CBI after the Supreme Court didn’t accept his request to urgently hear his petition for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.

Follow live updates here:

2:22 pm IST SC allows Chidambaram to stay in CBI custody to avoid Tihar jail for now The Supreme Court has maintained status quo in the INX media case and allowed Chidambaram to stay in CBI’s custody. Justice Banumathi tells Sibal, Singhvi that they shouldn’t press the bail application before the trial court. The senior lawyers agree they will wait till September 5.





2:20 pm IST Had wrong information about ending of Chidambaram’s custody: SG Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs the court that he had wrong information about ending of Chidambaram’s custody and that the maximum custody deadline ends today. Chidambaram’s lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi ask the court to allow the correct position be recorded in the court order.





2:18pm IST SC allows Chidambaram to stay in CBI custody to avoid Tihar jail for now Justice Banumathi says the court isn’t inclined to hear the matter at length today. “Let the interim order continue for two more days,” says the judge.





2:15 pm IST Hearing begins at SC Supreme Court resumes hearing in the INX media case.



