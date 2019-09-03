Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates:SC lets P Chidambaram stay in CBI custody to avoid Tihar jail for now
P Chidambaram Plea’s INX Media Case Live Updates: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI in INX Media Case,will be produced in Supreme Court today. The Congress leader’s CBI custody was extended till today.
2:22 pm IST
2:20 pm IST
Had wrong information about ending of Chidambaram’s custody: SG
2:18pm IST
2:15 pm IST
Hearing begins at SC
10:00 am IST
SC to hear Chidambaram’s petition today
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday avoided the prospect of being sent to Tihar jail in the INX Media case immediately. As his CBI custody ended and his lawyers feared that he may be sent to jail, they made two requests: that he be placed under house arrest; or that he continue to stay in the custody of CBI.
The apex court listed the CBI case for today, and also granted CBI the liberty to move lower court seeking extension of P Chidambaram’s remand.
The Congress leader was arrested on August 21 by CBI after the Supreme Court didn’t accept his request to urgently hear his petition for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.
The Supreme Court has maintained status quo in the INX media case and allowed Chidambaram to stay in CBI’s custody. Justice Banumathi tells Sibal, Singhvi that they shouldn’t press the bail application before the trial court. The senior lawyers agree they will wait till September 5.
Had wrong information about ending of Chidambaram’s custody: SG
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs the court that he had wrong information about ending of Chidambaram’s custody and that the maximum custody deadline ends today. Chidambaram’s lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi ask the court to allow the correct position be recorded in the court order.
Justice Banumathi says the court isn’t inclined to hear the matter at length today. “Let the interim order continue for two more days,” says the judge.
Hearing begins at SC
Supreme Court resumes hearing in the INX media case.
SC to hear Chidambaram’s petition today
Congress leader P Chidambaram’s CBI custody was extended till today. Supreme Court is set to hear his petition.