e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

‘Chidambaram only a burden on earth’, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Palaniswami said despite being a Central Minister for long, Chidambaram had not addressed issues concerning the state including the Cauvery river water dispute.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said P Chidambaram did not contribute as much when he was Union Minister during the UPA regime.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said P Chidambaram did not contribute as much when he was Union Minister during the UPA regime. (PTI)
         

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on P Chidambaram, saying the veteran Congress leader was “only a burden” on the earth.

The chief minister was responding to criticism of his party by Chidambaram who had reportedly said that if the Centre decided to make Tamil Nadu a union territory like it has done in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling AIADMK would not resist any such move.

Palaniswami said despite being a Central Minister for long, Chidambaram had not addressed issues concerning the state including the Cauvery river water dispute.

“What schemes had he brought ?(apparently to Tamil Nadu) How long was he the Union Minister? (but) what is the use to the country... (chidambaram) is only a burden on the earth, “ the chief minister said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 12:03 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    PM Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild ShowPunjab bandh todayVirat KohliReliance JioAshes 2019, England vs AustraliaIndia vs West Indies
    don't miss