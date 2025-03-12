The Chikkamagaluru district Waqf officer has been suspended following allegations of unauthorised demolition of a building on a disputed site near the Bada Makkan, opposite to the city taluk office, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Chikkamagaluru Waqf officer suspended over unauthorised demolition of disputed building

The site has been at the centre of a legal dispute between Kamalamma, who claims to be the owner of the disputed land, on one side, and the Karnataka Waqf Board and the Jamia Mosque on the other. In 2017, the district principal and sessions court had issued a stay order prohibiting any demolition at the site. Additionally, the Karnataka high court had accepted a writ petition from the Jamia Mosque management regarding the matter.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the building was razed in the early hours of March 4, allegedly by the Waqf Board officer, Syed Sattar Shah Husaini, and a group of over 200 people.

The incident took place amid a standoff between the government and opposition over the alleged encroachment of land by the Waqf board.

State Waqf Board chairman K Anwar Basha said that Husaini failed to follow the required legal protocol before carrying out the demolition. “He neither informed the local municipality nor the police department. He also lacked clarity on his authority and failed to verify the legal documents related to the site,” Basha said.

Officials at a meeting held at the district superintendent of police’s office on the same day described Husaini’s actions as a “daring step.” Based on the deputy commissioner’s report and findings from district officials, the Waqf officer has been suspended pending an inquiry.

Husaini was earlier served a notice seeking an explanation for the demolition, but his failure to respond led to his suspension, as per an order from the chief executive officer of the Karnataka Waqf Board.

Following complaints from those affected by the demolition, police have registered an FIR against Husaini and 14 members of the Jamia Mosque. Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner Meena Nagaraj has imposed prohibitory orders in the area for 14 days to prevent further tension.

The incident has sparked a political row. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Manjunath Bhandary distanced the state government from the matter saying, “The Waqf Board is an independent body and does not fall under the government’s jurisdiction. However, no one is above the law, and the officer should not have acted when the matter was still before the court.”

The BJP, however, blamed the Congress-led government for the demolition. State BJP media wing convener Karunakar Khasale said, “The Waqf Board officer and his supporters acted like goons. We will not rest until the building is reconstructed in the same spot.” He further alleged that the demolition was carried out with the tacit support of the Congress government.