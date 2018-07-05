‘Child-abductor’ beaten by mob in Rajkot, police call it a genuine case

A man was beaten up by a mob over an alleged child-lifting attempt at Rajkot in Gujarat on Wednesday, police said. However, they believe the allegation may just be true in this instance.

A case of kidnapping has been lodged against the accused, identified as Chiliya Rathava (30) from Rajasthan. Police said Rathava, a labourer, planned to kidnap the minor while she was playing outside a temple near her residence.

“A temple priest shouted for help when he saw the accused lifting the girl in his arms. Local residents gathered at the spot and thrashed him,” said a police officer investigating the case.

The child’s mother was not home at the time of the incident.

“Rathava has admitted that he wanted to kidnap the girl. He was not part of any gang,” said another officer with the B-Division police station. An investigation also revealed that he possibly intended to rape the girl.

This incident comes at a time when mobs have been targeting innocent people on suspicion of child-lifting in various states across the country. Five people were lynched over similar concerns in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Sunday morning.