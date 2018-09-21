Child among six electrocuted while fishing as cable falls in a pond in Assam

An early morning fishing foray in a pond turned tragic in Nagaon district of central Assam Friday morning after a power cable fell in the water killing six and injuring three others, police said.

The incident took place around 6:00am at Uttar Khatowal village, nearly 135km east of the state capital.

“Nine people were fishing in the pond when an overhead electric cable fell in the pond. Three persons died on the spot while three others succumbed on their way to the hospital,” said a local police official.

Three others who sustained injuries are being treated in a local hospital.

Upset at the incident and mob of irate villagers damaged the residence of an employee of the electricity department.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

