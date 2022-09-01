Child rights’ body seeks inquiry against Chitradurga seer

The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an inquiry report from the Karnataka police into the sexual assault allegations against head seer of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt in Chitradurga district, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a letter to the Karnataka superintendent of police, asked him to conduct an inquiry into the matter ensuring that the victims’ identities are not disclosed during the process of investigation.

It asked the SP to furnish a detailed report of the case along with other documents within seven days from the date of receipt of this letter.

The Chitradurga district police produced the two victims in the court of a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) to record their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as part of their investigations. Statements before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC can be considered key evidence in a crime.

In another development, the students of the matt were shifted to the government hostel. Many parents too took their children home after the controversy broke out and the seer was booked. It is learnt that the police team is frequently visiting the matt and the hostel ever since the case came to light. Sharanaru has claimed that the allegations were part of a long-drawn conspiracy against him, indicated an inside job, and vowed to come out clean in the case.