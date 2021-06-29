Children account for 10% of Assam’s Covid positive cases since April 1

Guwahati: Children accounted for nearly 10% of Assam’s 280,504 Covid-19 cases reported since 1 April when the second wave of the pandemic began in the state, Assam’s National health mission said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said 5,755 children who were infected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus were under the age of 5. The remaining 28,851 cases were reported by children in the 6-18 age group.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta told reporters in Nagaon that the government has decided to increase paediatric ICU units and oxygen beds for children in medical college hospitals and district hospitals. “These facilities are being set up immediately and will take 14-21 days to complete,” Mahanta said.

Kamrup (Metropolitan), which includes Guwahati, recorded 5,346 cases among children since April, which was 10.04% of the 53,251 cases detected in the district in that period.

Dibrugarh (2,430), Nagaon (2,288), Kamrup (Rural) (2,023) and Sonitpur (1839) districts also had a high number of cases among children. The state recorded 34 deaths of children infected with Covid-19 since April. According to NHM, many of them had comorbid conditions and were below 5 years.

An ongoing community surveillance programme across the state found that many children who were staying at home with Covid-19 infected parents or guardians (who opted for home isolation) later tested positive for the virus.

“Therefore it is advisable that parents or guardians who have tested positive should preferably opt for institutional quarantine instead of home isolation so that spread of Covid-19 among children can be prevented,” said the release.

Health authorities informed that nurses and other healthcare personnel have been trained to deal with child Covid-19 patients and personnel in ambulances have also been instructed to transport child patients with utmost care.

“Besides setting up paediatric units, the health department should also ensure that needs of special children who get infected with Covid-19 are also handled with extra care as they are more vulnerable,” said Rupa Hazarika, member of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR).

Eleven children with special needs who were staying in a children’s home in Tezpur town recently tested positive for Covid19. They are admitted to the Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH).