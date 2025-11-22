‘Children’s future is at risk’: Parents write to VC seeking clarity amid Al Falah University probe

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Delhi blast and a terror module allegedly linked to doctors of Al Falah University, the parents of some students reached the university on Saturday and submitted a letter in the name of the vice chancellor, said police. The Al Falah University in Faridabad( HT Photo)

The parents sought intervention and clarity regarding the academic and professional future of their children studying in the university. A professor at Al-Falah University assured these worried parents that the university will not shut down, they added.

Around 18 parents visited the university campus on Saturday and submitted the letter expressing concern over the future of the university.

"We had some doubts regarding the future of our children who are pursuing MBBS and have nothing to do with any type of terror module. We have given representation to the management, which they have received and assured us verbally that our children's future is safe and the college will not be closed," said Khushpal Singh, a parent of an MBBS student of the university.

Parents added that all the students inside the premises are safe and happy. They are focusing on their studies.

"We, the parents of students enrolled at Al Falah Medical College, Faridabad are making this representation with deep concern regarding the recent developments concerning the institution. As widely reported, the college is currently facing serious regulatory and security dues, including possible withdrawal of recognition by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and suspension by the Association of Indian Universities, as well as ongoing investigation that jeopardise its operational viability.

"In light of these unprecedented and disruptive events, the future of hundreds of enrolled students stands at great risk. We respectfully seek the intervention and clarity regarding the academic and professional futures of our children owing to the current situation," read the letter.

Meanwhile, the investigation so far revealed that a financial dispute between alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, involving a sum of ₹40 lakh, was also a factor within the terror module linked to the Delhi blast. Both of them came face to face regarding the expenditure on purchasing goods from the funding allegedly received from the Jamaat, sources said.

The NIA team has already arrested Ishtiyaq, the cleric of the mosque near the university, who allegedly received several lakhs of rupees through Jamaat, which Dr Muzammil used to purchase materials for the blast. According to sources, there were tensions between Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar regarding the alleged manipulation of about ₹40 lakh of Jamaat funds.

Sources said that the investigation also revealed that the terror module was created by brainwashing Kashmiri youth who had become doctors. All the doctors in this 'white-collar' terror module were graduates from a medical college in Jammu. These doctors were selectively brainwashed. They were repeatedly shown videos of "atrocities" against members of a particular community around the world.