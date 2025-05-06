China imposes anti-dumping duties on imported cypermethrin pesticide from India

China on Tuesday imposed anti-dumping measures on imported cypermethrin from India. China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said effective Wednesday, anti-dumping duties will be imposed on imported cypermethrin from India.(AFP)

These measures would be effective Wednesday.

Cypermethrin, which is primarily used in the agriculture sector to produce insecticides for pests in crops such as cotton, fruit trees, vegetables.

The anti-dumping measure was taken after investigation authorities determined that imports of cypermethrin from India engaged in dumping and caused material damage to the domestic industry, the Ministry said, official media reported.