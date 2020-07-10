e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets

China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets

China-based CRRC Yongji Electric Co. Ltd. and Gurugram-based Pioneer Fil-med Private Limited formed a joint venture in 2015. Their joint venture is called CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:36 IST
Anisha Dutta | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Anisha Dutta | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The railways’ Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, had floated a tender for manufacturing 44 rakes (train sets) of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains on July 10.
The railways’ Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, had floated a tender for manufacturing 44 rakes (train sets) of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains on July 10.
         

A Chinese company in a joint venture with an Indian firm is the only foreign bidder for the global tender floated for manufacturing 44 rakes (train sets) of Vande Bharat trains.

China-based CRRC Yongji Electric Co. Ltd. and Gurugram-based Pioneer Fil-med Private Limited formed a joint venture in 2015. Their joint venture is called CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited.

The railways’ Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, had floated a tender for manufacturing 44 rakes of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains on July 10.

“We have got bids from six players for the train set tender,” Vinod Kumar Yadav, chairman, Railway Board, said on Friday.

The other five bidders include: state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bharat Industries, Sangrur, Electrowaves Electronics (P) Ltd, MEDHA Servo Drives Private Limited, Powernetics Equipment India Private Limited, according to the railway ministry.

This comes at a time when India and China are carrying out disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops on June 15. Just recently, India also banned 59 China-linked apps, including the wildly popular TokTok.

The railways has also scrapped a tender for thermal cameras meant for ‘Covid surveillance’ after Indian firms alleged that the tender specifications favoured a Chinese company, Hindustan Times reported on July 1. The government company has decided to issue a fresh tender after the controversy.

The ambitious ‘Make in India’ project involves manufacturing of 44 train sets of 16 coaches each of Vande Bharat Trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the maiden run of the Vande Bharat train on New Delhi-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The second such train set between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra was flagged off by home minister Amit Shah on October 3 last year.

The Railway ministry last week also began the formal process to allow a private company to run trains on 109 routes -- a process that aims to, for the first time, open up one of the government’s most prominent enterprises that has in recent decades been outpaced by the demands of a rapidly growing economy.

On whether Chinese firms will be allowed to bid for the private trains, Yadav had last week said, “As far as the question on Chinese companies arises, there are guidelines under the Make in India Policy by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and we will follow them.”

tags
top news
In a first, Trump to wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
In a first, Trump to wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
Anti-terror agency files FIR against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling case
Anti-terror agency files FIR against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling case
Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle: UP Police
Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle: UP Police
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In