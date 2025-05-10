Menu Explore
China reiterates support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

PTI |
May 10, 2025 11:02 PM IST

China's foreign minister conveyed the message to Ishaq Dar during a phone call, as per a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday said that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan in upholding its “sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian (REUTERS file)

The Chinese foreign minister made these comments during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

During the conversation, Dar briefed Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation.

Follow live updates on India Pakistan news

Wang Yi acknowledged Pakistan’s “restraint and appreciated its responsible approach under challenging circumstances”.

“He reaffirmed that China, as Pakistan’s All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and iron-clad friend, will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence,” the Foreign Office said.

Separately, Dar also spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

Dar also spoke with Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan and apprised him of the current situation in the region.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, claiming that it was a result of the US-mediated talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed it a US-brokered ceasefire while commending Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif on “their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace”.

The ceasefire came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other’s military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

Get India Pakistan News Live Updates.
News / India News / China reiterates support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
