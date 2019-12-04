e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to visit India this month

Wang will hold talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during the visit to India.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
China's top diplomat Wang Yi speaking during a meeting with former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome in Beijing in October, 2019.
China's top diplomat Wang Yi speaking during a meeting with former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome in Beijing in October, 2019. (REUTERS)
         

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit India at the end of this month to hold talks on boundary issues between the two countries, sources said.

Wang will hold talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during the visit.

Incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has remained a bone of contention between China and India.

In 2017, a 73-day standoff between the armies of the two countries in Doklam -- known as the Doklam crisis -- had emerged as a major challenge in the bilateral relations between New Delhi and Beijing.

This will be the first visit by a senior Chinese government official after the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram back in October, this year.

HTLS 2019 SSC 2019 INX Media case BCCI Income tax P Chidambaram Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look Chandrayaan 2 Delhi Assembly session Chinmayanand

