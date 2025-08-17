Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to meet PM Modi on Tuesday

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his two-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ meeting during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ meeting.(via REUTERS)

Wang Yi, who is set to visit India on Monday, will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with both sides expected to deliberate on a range of issues, including border situation, trade and resumption of flight services.

Also Read: China’s foreign minister Wang Yi to visit India August 18-19

The Chinese foreign minister's visit to India comes ahead of PM Modi's scheduled visit to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Wang Yi's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two countries to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that Wang’s visit was a follow-up to Doval’s trip to Beijing last December and part of preparations for PM Modi’s visit to China for the SCO Summit.

The two sides are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Wang's visit, PTI quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.

The visit of the Chinese leader comes amid increasing tensions in India-US relations following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on India to 50 per cent.

Wang Yi will land in New Delhi at around 4:15 pm on Monday and will meet Jaishankar for bilateral talks at around 6 pm. Meanwhile, Wang and NSA Doval are scheduled to hold a new edition of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question at 11 am on Tuesday. He will then call on PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.