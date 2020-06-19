e-paper
Home / India News / ‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash

'China did not enter our territory, no posts taken': PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash

Underlining India’s might, the PM said no one can take even an “inch of the land”.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All-party virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India-China border situation, in New Delhi on Friday.
All-party virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India-China border situation, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI photo)
         

The Chinese neither entered our territory nor has any post been taken over by them, underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the all-party meet to discuss the border incident along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty in brutal hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops.

“Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). Twenty of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson,” said PM Modi.

Underlining India’s might, the PM said no one can take even an “inch of the land”.

“Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India’s armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go,” said the PM.

Congress’ Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin, YSR Congress Party’s YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray were among those who attended the meeting.

The immediate cause for the conflict at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh isn’t known, although it could have been about Chinese soldiers dragging their feet about removing some of the installations they erected in May in an area India claims as its own. The troops have since disengaged, the Indian Army said in a statement confirming the number of dead at 20.

Indian Army officials claimed 43 Chinese were killed or seriously injured, citing radio intercepts and other intelligence. HT couldn’t independently verify this.

These were the first Indian casualties in a border skirmish with the People’s Liberation Army since October 1975 when Chinese troops ambushed an Indian patrol in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tulung La sector and shot four soldiers dead.

