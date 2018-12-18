Chinese university cancels Aamir Khan event for not seeking prior permission

A Chinese university had reportedly cancelled Bollywood’s actor Aamir Khan’s fan meet, citing the organiser’s failure to seek permission to use the campus.

Khan is currently in China to promote his latest movie “Thugs of Hindustan”.

The event, which was to take plac eon Monday, in Guangdong University of Finance and Economics (GUFE) in Guangzhou was for the promotion of the movie which is slated to release in China next week.

According to the Chinese media, the school did not know about the promotional event until Monday.

“The message was spread only among a small group of students through social media. The school only knew about it when students talked about the event hours before it was about to take place,” the Global Times quoted an employee of the varsity as saying.

However, the Weibo account that promotes Khan’s films announced the school had cancelled the event “unilaterally” as the “the students were overly enthusiastic”.

The post angered many students, who said the university did not know about the event at all before Monday.

Many students said they waited outside the event site for over an hour.

“It is obviously the organiser’s fault for not applying to the school to use an on-campus building,” net user Swim Xinzhu, a student from GUFE, said.

“We have held similar events before and there would be no issue if the organiser had reported in advance,” an employee of the varsity said.

The organiser’s deputy manager, a Beijing-based film-promoting company, reposted the Weibo post by Khan’s film account, saying they were contacting the film crew and the school to figure out what caused the poor communication.

The fan meet was soon relocated to a Four Seasons hotel not far from the campus and ended at around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

