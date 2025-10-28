Chip-enabled passports, no fee for edits: What Indian expats in UAE should know

Are you an Indian expat living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? There are some big changes proposed by the Consulate General of India in Dubai which can make your immigration clearance more seamless and secure. Indian expats will be required to log on to the Passport Seva Kendra's official website to apply for or renew their passports. (File)

To enhance people's passport-related experience, the Consulate has introduced a Passport Seva Programme (PSP 2.0), as part of which e-passports with electronic chips will be issued. Besides, there will be no extra charges if you wish to make changes to details in your passport.

According to Khaleej Times, starting Tuesday, October 28, Indian expats will be required to log on to the Passport Seva Kendra's official website to apply for or renew their passports.

New features of passport issuance Not only will the passports be issued with electronic chips embedded, the new features will also ensure that people's wait times at BLS Visa Application Centres.

Every passport will come with an electronic chip, which means that the passport holder's information will be digitised, making their immigration experience hassle-free. People can also advised to upload coloured photographs as per ICAO standards with a natural expression.

Besides, applicants wouldn't be required to completely fill up forms again in case they need to make minor corrections at BLS centres. Applicants or existing passport holders can visit the new online portal https://mportal.passportindia.gov.in/gpsp/AuthNavigation/Login to make changes or apply for a new passport.

New application: Step-by-step guide In case you are a new applicant, follow these guidelines, as reported by Khaleej Times: