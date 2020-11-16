e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chirag Paswan congratulates Nitish Kumar and BJP. But for two different reasons

Chirag Paswan congratulates Nitish Kumar and BJP. But for two different reasons

Taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar becoming the CM while his party individually finished third in the election, Paswan wished for a complete term for Nitish.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan , who has been opposing Nitish Kumar since the beginning of the election campaign, was one the first leaders to congratulate Nitish Kumar.
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan , who has been opposing Nitish Kumar since the beginning of the election campaign, was one the first leaders to congratulate Nitish Kumar.(PTI)
         

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who was projected to be a crucial factor in Bihar’s new government but then turned out to be a damp squib, congratulated both Nitish Kumar and the BJP, soon after the swearing-in ceremony on Monday. “Congratulations to you for being the CM once again and congratulations to BJP for making you the CM,” Nitish Kumar’s bete noire Paswan tweeted. In fact, he was one of the first political leaders to congratulate Nitish for his fourth consecutive time at the helm of Bihar.

Also Read:

“I am sending you the vision document prepared by four lakh Biharis so that you can implement some from them. Congratulations once again on becoming the Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party for making you the Chief Minister,” Chirag tweeted.

 
 

Earlier, Paswan wished for a complete term for Nitish Kumar. “I hope the government will complete its tenure and you will continue to be the Chief Minister of NDA,” he tweeted.

The LJP which is an NDA constituent in the Centre severed its ties with the NDA and decided to contest alone in the elections. In a twist, it continued supporting the BJP aiming at an NDA government in Bihar minus the JD(U). But LJP managed to win only one seat though it was successful in cutting JD(U) votes, as Nitish Kumar himself has admitted.

With only 43 seats, JD(U) has now made way for the BJP — which won 74 seats — to be the senior party in the alliance. keeping its pre-election promise, the NDA chose Nitish Kumar as their leader in Bihar, which also carries stamp from BJP’s top leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Kumar’s leadership, his development initiatives, women empowerment programmes for the victory in Bihar. However, JD(U)’s performance and RJD emerging as the single-largest party in the election made Kumar’s road to the CM chair for the fourth consecutive term a little bumpy.

Terming NDA’s victory as PM Modi’s victory, Paswan wrote, “I hope the new government materialises the dream of a self-reliant Bihar. Respected Narendra Modi ji has won a big victory in Bihar. It is the wish of all Bihari to have a better change in Bihar’s conditions.”

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, 14 ministers inducted into cabinet
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, 14 ministers inducted into cabinet
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In