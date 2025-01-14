Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest Delhi assembly election? Party chief hints at ‘alliance’

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday declared his party's, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), intention to contest the Delhi assembly election scheduled for next month. File Photo: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) president Chirag Paswan addressing a press conference at party office in Patna, Bihar.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Chirag Paswan said his LJP(Ram Vilas) will contest on seats that will help strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital.

"Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) policy is to strengthen the (NDA) alliance and to contest elections on only those seats where victory will strengthen the alliance (NDA). Like Jharkhand, in Delhi elections, winnability will also matter more than the numbers. We will contest only those seats where the candidates of LJP (Ram Vilas) have a stronghold. We will not compromise with our strike rate by contesting additional seats. We will contest on seats which would allow us to win," Paswan told reporters.

The Delhi assembly poll will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations for the polls is January 17, while the date for scrutinising nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawing candidature has been fixed as January 20.

Chirag Paswan blasts Arvind Kejriwal and AAP

Chirag Paswan took on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener of "insulting" people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He said Delhi would vote while keeping this in mind and BJP-led NDA will form the government.

"Jis tarah dilli ke log trahi trahi kar rahe hai...Kejriwal aur AAP ke jhoothe vaadon se (The people of Delhi are calling for mercy against the false promises made by AAP and Kejriwal), especially people from Bihar and eastern UP (Purvanchal)...Kejriwal has insulted the people of Bihar by calling them 'fake'. Just to win elections, he has labelled people from UP and Bihar as 'fake' (voters). Delhi will vote while keeping this in mind and BJP-led NDA will form the government," Paswan said.

The BJP has already declared its candidates for 59 of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital. Reports suggest that the party could leave a few of the remaining 11 seats for NDA partners like the JD(U) and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas). How many seats are actually left for the allies remains to be seen.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. The Congress party, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, had suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

(With PTI inputs)