Chopped body of BJP worker found dumped, 1 nabbed

Bengaluru: Susheelamma (HT)

Chopped body of a 70-year-old woman was found dumped in a plastic drum near an abandoned building in KR Puram, police said, adding they have detained a suspect who is a neighbour.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim identified as Susheelamma, was a resident of Nisarga Layout in KR Puram and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker. She resided with her younger daughter and granddaughter, who lived in another apartment within the same complex, said police.

On Sunday night, the dissected body was found in an open drum, just a few metres from Susheelamma’s flat. Police suspect that she was killed on Friday night and then cut into pieces before being dumped.

Police said, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in a huge debt and wanted to get rid of loans. Hence, he decided to kill the elderly woman and steal her gold jewellery. But all the stolen were found to be imitation jewellery except her earrings.

“The presence of a chain on Susheelamma’s body aided in her identification. The accused had pledged earrings with the pawnbroker and we have recovered them successfully,” said Shivakumar Gunare, the DCP of Whitefield.

“The accused promised the woman to take her to a temple, but instead took her to his home where he strangled her to death. He learnt that the ornaments were fake only when he tried to pawn them in a local shop,” stated Shivakumar.

Originally from Chikkaballapur, Susheelamma had moved to Bengaluru a couple of years ago. Her younger daughter worked in a private firm, while her granddaughter was a student.

According to police, the accused Dinesh was working in a private ship manufacture company in Chennai, but he lost his job owing to Covid-19 pandemic and relocated to Bengaluru. Dinesh’s wife works in a private firm in the city and Dinesh has become a social activist.

“He used to go to chief minister’s Jana Samparka Sabhe (Public Interaction Event) and raise questions related to his area. He has taken a loan of over ₹25 lakh from various people in Bengaluru and in Chennai,” police said.

A case of murder has been registered against him, said police.