Chopped into 3 pieces, stuffed in drum: Man murdered in Ludhiana, friend's role suspected

In a shocking incident, the mutilated remains of a 30-year-old man were reportedly discovered on Thursday in Ludhiana, Punjab, in an empty plot close to a private school, prompting a police investigation. Authorities later identified the victim as Davinder. CCTV footage has reportedly led police to suspect one of his friends, seen carrying the drum with another person to the spot where the body was found. (UnSplash)

Police said the body had been cut into three parts, as per a report by news agency PTI. One section showed signs of being partially burned, while the other portions were concealed inside a white plastic barrel that had been dumped at the site.

According to investigators, the deceased - identified as Davinder - had arrived in Ludhiana from Mumbai just two days earlier. He reportedly stopped by his home briefly for around 15 minutes before heading out again, after which he never returned.

Early findings point to a close acquaintance, Shera, who lives on a nearby street, as the main suspect. CCTV recordings allegedly showed Shera and another individual transporting a drum containing Davinder’s body towards the vacant plot where it was eventually found, said the report.

Police said they are questioning Shera, the second suspect seen in the footage, residents from the surrounding area, and the victim’s family members to piece together the timeline of events.

The reason behind the killing remains unclear. Investigators suspect the crime took place elsewhere and that the body was later abandoned at the location in an attempt to eliminate evidence.

The case has caused alarm locally, especially as it follows another grim discovery, an unidentified, burned body found in an open field within the Meharban police station limits three days earlier. Police said efforts are underway to establish the identity of that victim and resolve both cases.

(With inputs from PTI)