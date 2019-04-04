Chopper case: Enforcement Directorate questions businessman Ratul Puri

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned Ratul Puri, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s nephew, for his alleged proximity to arrested middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta in the AgustaWestland case, agency officials said.

Puri, chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, is under the scanner of CBI and ED for alleged payment of commission through his firm in the helicopter deal, one of the ED officials, who asked not to be named, said.

“...I have no connection with AgustaWestland or defence... I have no business dealings with any relative of mine,” Puri said.

The investigators had informed Patiala House court on Wednesday that they had seized pen drives and diaries where entries about cash transactions worth Rs 52 crore have been found listed, against “RG” between 2004 and 2016. The ED contended that Gupta is not being “truthful” about who “RG” is, and that its investigators are trying to establish the person’s identity.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 23:14 IST