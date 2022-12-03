'Chori karke achha laga lekin…': Thief's confession in Chhattisgarh goes viral. Watch

The video of a thief being interrogated at a police station in Chhattisgarh's Durg has gone viral as the thief claimed he spent all the money that he got by feeding strays and cattle. The thief claimed to have distributed blankets among the poor as well. In the video, Durg Suprindent of Police Dr Abhishek Pallava interrogated the thief while other police officers present in the room burst into laughter listening to the replies.

The video was originally shared on social media by Bhilai Times. Journalist Shubhankar Mishra also tweeted the video to which many social media users reacted, calling the thief 'Robinhood', 'Krantikari chor' etc.

"Chori karke achha laga (I felt good after stealing)," the thief told the SP adding that he regretted it later. As the cop asked him the reason, he said later he realised that it was wrong. Those present in the room laughed.

"How much did you get?" the cop asked him. He said he got ₹10,000 and distributed it among the poor. He said he spent the money to aid the poor and the strays in the cold.

