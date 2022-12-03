Home / India News / 'Chori karke achha laga lekin…': Thief's confession in Chhattisgarh goes viral. Watch

'Chori karke achha laga lekin…': Thief's confession in Chhattisgarh goes viral. Watch

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 07:45 AM IST

In the viral video, the thief told Durg Superintendent of Police Dr Abhishek Pallava that he regretted stealing and spent ₹10,000 to feed strays and cattle and also distributed blankets among the poor.

Durg SP Dr Abhishek Pallava interrogating the thief who claimed he regretted after stealing.(Screenshot from viral video)
Durg SP Dr Abhishek Pallava interrogating the thief who claimed he regretted after stealing.(Screenshot from viral video)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The video of a thief being interrogated at a police station in Chhattisgarh's Durg has gone viral as the thief claimed he spent all the money that he got by feeding strays and cattle. The thief claimed to have distributed blankets among the poor as well. In the video, Durg Suprindent of Police Dr Abhishek Pallava interrogated the thief while other police officers present in the room burst into laughter listening to the replies.

The video was originally shared on social media by Bhilai Times. Journalist Shubhankar Mishra also tweeted the video to which many social media users reacted, calling the thief 'Robinhood', 'Krantikari chor' etc.

"Chori karke achha laga (I felt good after stealing)," the thief told the SP adding that he regretted it later. As the cop asked him the reason, he said later he realised that it was wrong. Those present in the room laughed.

"How much did you get?" the cop asked him. He said he got 10,000 and distributed it among the poor. He said he spent the money to aid the poor and the strays in the cold.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video thief
viral video thief

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out