Christian Michel, AgustaWestland middleman accused of bribery in VVIP chopper deal, being brought to India: CBI

Christian Michel James, who has been avoiding criminal proceedings in India in AgustaWestland Case, is being extradited by the United Arab Emirates to India, the CBI said in an official statement on Tuesday. The CBI said the entire operation was being carried out under the guidance of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and coordinated by In-charge Director M Nageswara Rao.

A British national, Michel is wanted in India for allegedly organising bribes in exchange for a 2007 contract for VVIP helicopters for the purchase of 12 luxury helicopters for use by top leaders, including the President, Prime Minister and former prime ministers. He was detained in UAE this June at India’s request and granted bail later.

India had cancelled the chopper deal after the bribery allegations had surfaced in 2014.

In September last year, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi and eight others — Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev alias Julie, Infotech legal advisor Gautam Khaitan, former Air Force vice-chief JS Gujral, former AgustaWestland chief executive officer Bruno Spagnolini, former Finmeccanica chairman Giuseppe Orsi and alleged middlemen Carlo Gerosa, Guido Haschke and Christian Michel — in the case.

Three companies — Finmeccanica, its UK-based subsidiary AgustaWestland, and Mohali-based IDS Infotech — were also charged.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated the money-laundering aspect of the case and charged 34 Indians, foreign nationals and companies this July.

“ED’s investigation revealed that the kickbacks were paid by AgustaWestland for bagging the VVIP chopper deal in India through two different channels. One channel was handled by middleman Christian Michel James and the other channel was handled by Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke,” an ED official had told Hindustan Times in July on the condition of anonymity.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 21:58 IST