‘Christian’ references removed from draft K’taka caste list: CM

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the controversial “Christian” nomenclature utilised in the draft list of castes prepared by the State Backward Classes Commission had been dropped. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, head of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, and others during a 'Vokkaliga' community meeting on caste census, in Bengaluru onSaturday. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the chief minister said that the Commission had deleted the “Christian” references. “It is not me who removed it. The Backward Classes Commission is a statutory body. We cannot interfere in its decisions. We have given guidelines, which they are following,” he said.

On the BJP’s allegations of the survey fomenting caste-based division, Siddaramaiah said, “The government should know your (people’s) socio-educational and economic status. Without knowing it, how can we formulate policies for you?”

Responding to Panchamasali Jagadguru pontiff Vachanananda Swamiji’s comments terming the survey as a “conspiracy”, Siddaramaiah wondered whether the a caste census proposed by the Centre could also be subject to the same criticism. “Caste survey was stopped in 1931 itself. Now the Centre is saying that it will do a caste survey. Should we say that there is a conspiracy in it as well? The Centre’s caste census will take place in 2028,” the chief minister said.

The move to drop the nomenclature follows a letter to the chief minister from governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, dated September 16, in which Gehlot urged Siddaramaiah against identifying caste markers with ‘Christian”, on the basis of potential damage to the state’s social fabric.

The governor said a contingent of BJP MPs and legislators met him and brought to his attention their concerns and objections to the survey. “The written objections of the contingent elaborating certain contradictory issues and inclusion of Christian identifiers like ‘Kumbara Christian’, ‘Kuruba Christian’ and glaring and concerning issues of illegal infiltrators in the residency of the State have been brought to my notice,” he said.

Reacting to the letter, Siddaramaiah said, “It is not the Governor who has said this. BJP is politicising. Should I keep giving replies to them?’

Meanwhile, a Vokkaliga community meeting organised by prominent religious leader Nirmalanandanath Swamiji in the city on Saturday saw noted political rivals Union minister HD Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar share the same stage. Other senior leaders in attendance included minister M.C. Sudhakar, BJP MP K. Sudhakar, former chief ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, BJP leaders C.T. Ravi and R. Ashok, and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje.

Tweeting about his participation, Kumaraswamy said, “I attended the awareness meeting of the Vokkaliga community regarding the Social and Educational Survey-2025 and caste census in the presence of Nirmalanandanath Swamiji, Nanjavadhuta Swamiji, and Nischalananda Swamiji of Vishwa Vokkaligara Math. A consultation was held with all senior leaders and Sangha representatives on the pros and cons of the survey.”

D.K. Shivakumar also shared photos from the meeting, signalling solidarity with the resolution adopted under the leadership of the seer.

Nirmalanandanath Swamiji said the community strongly opposes the inclusion of Vokkaligas alongside Christians in the survey. “For no reason should Vokkaligas be included with Christians. We demand that the survey be postponed. Every Vokkaliga should mark their religion as Hindu and caste as Vokkaliga in the census. There should be no confusion. Sub-caste should also be mentioned as Vokkaliga,” he declared.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, “The Congress government is rushing into this caste census in the name of a social and educational survey. They formed the Kantaraj Commission, then the Jayaprakash Hegde Commission, and now a third one, the Madhusudan Naik Commission. What criteria are they following? Out of 15 days given for the report, nine fall during Navratri. How can such a report be credible?” he asked.

He warned, “If the government does injustice in the survey, we have already discussed the outline of the next struggle under the leadership of Swamiji. This government has done everything to ignite the fire. The consequences will be known soon.”

BJP’ leader and leader of opposition, R. Ashok, said, “If Christians are mentioned as Vokkaligas, we will take to the streets and fight.” Union Minister Kumaraswamy and Shobha Karandlaje accused the government of “deliberately trying to ignite fire for political gain.”

Shivakumar, on the other hand, struck a more conciliatory tone, saying he would personally ensure the grievances are addressed. “I have taken responsibility for resolving all problems. The Vokkaliga community has already lost the most land in Bengaluru. We must work together to protect our interests,” he said.