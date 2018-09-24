CID arrests 42 for cheating in Bengal police recruitment exam: Police

The West Bengal CID has arrested 42 people for allegedly adopting unfair means during written examination conducted for recruitment of police constables, a senior officer said Monday.

The investigation department has initiated criminal cases against all 42 of them, he said.

“We had information that candidates in different examination centres will be using improvised wireless devices, comprising a receiver in the shape of a credit card and an earphone, during Sunday’s preliminary test for constable recruitment,” the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer said.

The devices were hidden in the “sole of shoes and slippers” of candidates, he said.

“We have also seized micro earpieces from many candidates. These devices, if connected to a mobile phone, could be operated by accomplices outside the premises.”

There could be a racket behind the illegal practice, the senior officer said.

“A racket could be running the operation from outside. The CID is making efforts to arrest all those involved in the racket,” he added.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 17:28 IST