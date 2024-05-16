 CID official arrested for duping people by promising govt jobs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CID official arrested for duping people by promising govt jobs

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 16, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Two individuals, including a female police official from the CID unit, were arrested on charges of cheating people by promising government jobs

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) official has been arrested on charges of cheating people by promising government jobs, police said on Wednesday.

State BJP in post on X criticised the Congress government for running a “posting business” for money (File photo)
State BJP in post on X criticised the Congress government for running a “posting business” for money (File photo)

Vijayanagara police inspector FK Nadaf said two individuals, including a female police official from the CID unit, arrested in connection with the job scam have been identified as Anita BS (46) and Ramachandra Bhat (65), both residents of the city. Anita is a section superintendent in the Bengaluru CID unit, while Bhat is a middleman.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He said: “The prime accused had collected around 2 crore from job aspirants, promising she had high-level contacts in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). This has been going on since 2021. At least six people have filed complaints so far, and we have received calls from Uttar Pradesh as well.”

According to a complaint filed by job aspirant Sunil, a resident of Kalyananagar in Chikkamagaluru district, he was duped of 40 lakh with the promise of a job. Sunil allegedly came into contact with the prime accused, Anita, through Ramachandra Bhat and she had promised to secure him a coveted assistant engineer position in the Public Works Department (PWD) through recruitment conducted by KPSC. She allegedly received a total of 40 lakh from Sunil in incremental payments, police said. He stated that when he made numerous requests to provide the job or return the money, the accused allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, citing their alleged connections in the police department. Sunil filed a complaint with the Vijayanagar police station, a week ago.

“We will seek police custody of the accused for a detailed investigation. We have registered a case under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and arrested Anitha and Ramachandra Bhat on Monday. The investigation is ongoing,” Nadaf said.

State BJP in post on X criticised the Congress government for running a “posting business” for money and accused them of betraying the Kannadigas by allowing such corruption within the government ranks.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / CID official arrested for duping people by promising govt jobs

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On