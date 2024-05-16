CID official arrested for duping people by promising govt jobs

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) official has been arrested on charges of cheating people by promising government jobs, police said on Wednesday. State BJP in post on X criticised the Congress government for running a “posting business” for money (File photo)

Vijayanagara police inspector FK Nadaf said two individuals, including a female police official from the CID unit, arrested in connection with the job scam have been identified as Anita BS (46) and Ramachandra Bhat (65), both residents of the city. Anita is a section superintendent in the Bengaluru CID unit, while Bhat is a middleman.

He said: “The prime accused had collected around ₹2 crore from job aspirants, promising she had high-level contacts in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). This has been going on since 2021. At least six people have filed complaints so far, and we have received calls from Uttar Pradesh as well.”

According to a complaint filed by job aspirant Sunil, a resident of Kalyananagar in Chikkamagaluru district, he was duped of ₹40 lakh with the promise of a job. Sunil allegedly came into contact with the prime accused, Anita, through Ramachandra Bhat and she had promised to secure him a coveted assistant engineer position in the Public Works Department (PWD) through recruitment conducted by KPSC. She allegedly received a total of ₹40 lakh from Sunil in incremental payments, police said. He stated that when he made numerous requests to provide the job or return the money, the accused allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, citing their alleged connections in the police department. Sunil filed a complaint with the Vijayanagar police station, a week ago.

“We will seek police custody of the accused for a detailed investigation. We have registered a case under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and arrested Anitha and Ramachandra Bhat on Monday. The investigation is ongoing,” Nadaf said.

State BJP in post on X criticised the Congress government for running a “posting business” for money and accused them of betraying the Kannadigas by allowing such corruption within the government ranks.