CID probe ordered into CT Ravi, Hebbalkar dispute

Amid ongoing controversy over alleged derogatory remarks by BJP MLC CT Ravi, home minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that a criminal investigation department (CID) probe has been ordered. Amid ongoing controversy over alleged derogatory remarks by BJP MLC CT Ravi, home minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that a criminal investigation department (CID) probe has been ordered (PTI)

Parameshwara said it was important for the investigation to proceed without interference. “I have ordered a CID inquiry on it. When the inquiry is going on, we should not make any statement about it.” He clarified that procedural requirements, including verifying witness statements, caused delays in filing the first information report (FIR). “Truth has to be revealed. We have to verify witnesses, so the CID inquiry has been asked to handle this,” he added.

The allegations against Ravi have sparked conflicting accounts, with some members of the legislative council contradicting his denial of the claims. “He (Ravi) is denying he has used the (derogatory) word. However, the statements of other members of the House are contradicting this. There are witnesses,” said Parameshwara.

On Monday, Karnataka legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti had weighed in, stating that no evidence had been presented by the council’s media regarding the incident. He added that he personally contacted both Ravi and Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar to discuss the matter, but neither side wavered in their positions.

Addressing queries about why the probe was ordered despite Horatti terming it a “closed chapter,” Parameshwara remarked, “Police will have to do their duty. Chairman will do his duty...”

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang on Tuesday confirmed the handover of the probe to CID, stating, “Further investigation will be done by the CID.”

Ravi, speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, expressed scepticism about the investigation’s fairness. He called for the inquiry to be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge. “If the probe is done without succumbing to any pressure, then whether it is a police constable or CID anyone can give justice, if there is pressure no one can provide justice,” he said.

Ravi’s arrest on December 19 at the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha came under sections 75 and 79 of the BNS Act. According to Marbaniang, the arrest led to a series of relocations for Ravi, beginning with the Hirebagewadi police station and later to Khanapur and Ramdurg, due to escalating tensions at each location. Large gatherings of BJP leaders, workers, and media personnel posed risks to peace and safety, prompting the police to act cautiously.

“At Khanapur police station too, large numbers of BJP leaders and workers had arrived. Several media personnel were also present. Congress workers were also expected to come in large numbers and peace was at risk,” Marbaniang explained.

On Saturday, Ravi had alleged that the actions of the police were suspicious and called for a judicial probe into their conduct. “Judicial probe should be ordered. Their call records of officials and private phones need to be examined. Who was giving the directives to the police... was it the CM, the deputy CM, Laxmi Hebbalkar, or senior officers?” he had said, further alleging that his phone had been tapped.