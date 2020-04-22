CID takes over Palghar lynching case, day after notice to police from human rights panel

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:48 IST

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra Police has taken over the investigation in the Palghar lynching incident.

Three men - two seers and their driver - were dragged out of their vehicle and beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters. The incident happened on April 16 when they were going from Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district.

The deceased were identified as Kalpavriksha Giri (70), Sushil Giri (35), and driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

The Maharashtra government had earlier ordered a high-level probe into the incident, and two policemen from Palghar were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Maharashtra Police chief over the Palghar lynching case, observing that the “incident is apparently indicative of negligence by public servants”.

According to the release, NHRC has sought a detailed report within four weeks including action taken against the culprits and relief, if any, granted to the next of kin of the three deceased.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had said that an investigation into the case should be done under the guidance of a judge of a high court or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Congress party leaders too have condemned the incident.

Palghar police on Sunday arrested 110 people, including nine juveniles, in connection with the lynching.