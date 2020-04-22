e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CID takes over Palghar lynching case, day after notice to police from human rights panel

CID takes over Palghar lynching case, day after notice to police from human rights panel

Three people were dragged out of their car and beaten to death in Maharashtra’s Palghar on April 16. They were headed from Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In its notice to Maharashtra Police chief, the NHRSC had said that the Palghar lynching incident is apparently indicative of negligence by public servants.
In its notice to Maharashtra Police chief, the NHRSC had said that the Palghar lynching incident is apparently indicative of negligence by public servants.(Aalok Soni/HT Photo)
         

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra Police has taken over the investigation in the Palghar lynching incident.

Three men - two seers and their driver - were dragged out of their vehicle and beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters. The incident happened on April 16 when they were going from Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district.

The deceased were identified as Kalpavriksha Giri (70), Sushil Giri (35), and driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

The Maharashtra government had earlier ordered a high-level probe into the incident, and two policemen from Palghar were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Maharashtra Police chief over the Palghar lynching case, observing that the “incident is apparently indicative of negligence by public servants”.

According to the release, NHRC has sought a detailed report within four weeks including action taken against the culprits and relief, if any, granted to the next of kin of the three deceased.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had said that an investigation into the case should be done under the guidance of a judge of a high court or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Congress party leaders too have condemned the incident.

Palghar police on Sunday arrested 110 people, including nine juveniles, in connection with the lynching.

tags
top news
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Covid-19 lockdown: Cabinet may discuss relief for firms amid lay-offs fears
Covid-19 lockdown: Cabinet may discuss relief for firms amid lay-offs fears
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
LIVE: Patients in China test positive for Covid-19 two months after recovery
LIVE: Patients in China test positive for Covid-19 two months after recovery
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Hyundai unveils the new Veloster N with 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox
Hyundai unveils the new Veloster N with 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox
Delhi’s Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid-19, sellers demand market be shuttered
Delhi’s Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid-19, sellers demand market be shuttered
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news