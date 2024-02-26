 CISCE postpones class 12 Chemistry exam citing ‘unforeseen circumstances | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / CISCE postpones class 12 Chemistry exam citing ‘unforeseen circumstances

CISCE postpones class 12 Chemistry exam citing ‘unforeseen circumstances

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2024 02:55 PM IST

CISCE postponed class 12 Chemistry exam to March 21 due to unforeseen circumstances, rescheduled for 2 pm. ISC exams ongoing till April 3.

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) postponed its class 12 Chemistry exam that was scheduled on Monday to March 21 citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

The ISC chemistry exam was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”. (Representative photo)
In a public notice issued ahead of the exam the board said that the India School Certificate (ISC) or class 12 Chemistry paper 1 theory exam has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. “ The ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, 21 March 2024, 2.00 P.M.”

“You are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned. We thank you for your support in the matter,” the notice stated.

The exam was scheduled to begin at 2 pm. So far, there has been no official statement from the board on the reason of postponing the exam.

The ISC exams started on February 12 and will continue till April 3.

