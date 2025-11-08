Top officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reviewed security at several sensitive installations along the India-Pakistan border over the last two days, officials aware of the matter said on Friday, adding that a drill simulating a terror attack and a hostage situation was conducted at the Central Jail in Srinagar on November 1. CISF reviews security in Kashmir’s sensitive installations

According to the officials, though there was no immediate alert, the frequency of such security reviews to bolster preparedness has increased after Operation Sindoor. The force, along with other agencies, is likely to hold a similar drill at Jammu’s Kot Bhalwal Jail. The two central jails in Jammu and Kashmir, which are also the largest in the Union Territory, have around 1,700 inmates, including terrorists and nearly 110 convicted prisoners.

“This morning, an operational review meeting was also held in Srinagar by the director general and other top officials who had come to the Valley. This meeting was convened to assess the security arrangements at all key installations within the Jammu and Kashmir region,” the official said.

Officials said that following the November 1 drill at Srinagar jail, the security apparatus was inspected and corrective measures were subsequently implemented on Friday. “Many corrective measures were suggested by different agencies after the drill. The force has started guarding the perimeter and other parts of the jail since 2023. During the drill, the preparedness was tested for incidents such as an explosion inside the premises, a lone-wolf terror attack, and hostage situations. It is based on the findings of the drill that the inspection by officers of the CISF Ops unit was undertaken on Friday.” .

Over the last few days, the CISF top brass has visited the Uri Hydroelectric Project(UHEP-I) in Uri and the Kishenganga Power Station in Bandipora to review the security apparatus. At least 11 such government installations are guarded by the CISF because of its vulnerable location along the international border. Of these, installations such as the UHEP - 1 are right at the border, making it more vulnerable.