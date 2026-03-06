Mundali , Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the Central Industrial Security Force will now oversee the security of various sea ports across the country. CISF to oversee security of sea ports across country: Amit Shah

In his address at the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force here, Shah said the force already protects 361 critical installations, including 71 airports, the Parliament complex, and the Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat.

"The CISF undertakes such a variety of tasks. You are securing the grand monument of Sardar Patel, you are protecting our Parliament complex, the largest panchayat of our democracy, and elsewhere you are securing dams and critical railway installations," Shah said.

The home minister also detailed the strategic shift toward maritime and aerial defence, saying that, along with these established roles, the government has worked to include the security of ports for the CISF.

Shah announced that the CISF has been designated as the nodal agency for drone security and said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to create a new vertical for this purpose.

Highlighting the force's growing footprint over the past year, Shah listed several new locations approved for CISF protection, including the Kartavya Bhavan, Seva Teerth, Noida International Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, and various critical energy and mining projects such as the Talaipalli coal mine project in Chhattisgarh.

"After the CISF takes over the security of the ports, our maritime safety will improve in tandem with the country's economic growth," Shah said.

The announcement follows a decision by the Centre to designate the CISF as a Recognised Security Organisation under the International Ship and Port Facility Security code, effectively making it the new safety regulator for approximately 250 facilities along India's maritime borders.

This role was previously managed by the Indian Register of Shipping, but the government identified a need for a professional paramilitary agency to handle core functions such as counter-terrorism and anti-sabotage operations at all export-import ports.

