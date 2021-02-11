Citizenship law will be enforced once Covid-19 ends: Amit Shah in Bengal

The Centre will enforce the new citizenship law once the vaccination drive across the country is over and the Covid-19 pandemic ends, Union home minister Amit Shah announced in West Bengal on Thursday. He also said no Muslim person will lose citizenship because of the new law.

Shah made the statement at an election rally at Thakurnagar in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district while addressing the Dalit Matua community which has demanded the law’s immediate implementation. Thakurnagar is part of the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat that the BJP won in 2019 by fielding Matua leader Shantanu Thakur against his aunt and the TMC’s sitting MP Mamata Bala Thakur. There has been a split in Matua votes since then. The BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 seats.

“We promised in 2019 that we will amend the citizenship law and asked the Matua community to support us in the Lok Sabha polls. They did not fail us. We kept our word and passed the law in 2020 but the country was hit by the pandemic. Mamata Banerjee campaigned that we are making false promises. She said she will stop the law from being enforced in Bengal. Today, I promise that the law will be enforced once vaccination is done and Coronavirus is gone,” Shah said at a crowded rally.

Shah announced an array of sops for the Matuas who are a part of the backward Namasudra community that can influence poll results in around 80 of the state’s 294 assembly seats. The BJP has sworn to overthrow the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government by winning more than 200 seats.

Addressing a large number of NGOs and social welfare organisations in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, Banerjee said she will not allow the law, the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens to be implemented in Bengal under any circumstance.

“My backward class friends include not just the Matuas but people from all groups and sub-castes. I seek your support in this election. Please save Bengal. I do not make promises like the Centre. I deliver results. Commitments are my credential. The BJP has stopped the funds of many NGO’s. I promised to help you implement your programmes,” said Banerjee.

“The poll schedule is likely to be declared in a day or two. Support us today and we will provide you a lot of opportunities tomorrow,” said Banerjee.

“You accuse the nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) of making money. Tell the people where your son got all the money from,” Banerjee said in a veiled reference to Shah.

Referring to Shah’s visit Banerjee said, “All are welcome in Bengal. But things he said, the vulgar words he used and the giant-like body language does not suit the home minister of a country. You can insult me but you cannot ignore me. Didi will slit her own throat but will not surrender.”

Banerjee is popularly addressed as Didi or elder sister.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which the Parliament passed last year, offers citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014. Opponents of the law, among whom Banerjee is a prominent face, insist that it is discriminatory and unconstitutional as it leaves out Muslims and links citizenship to faith in a secular country.

BJP national president J P Nadda said during a visit to Bengal in December last year that rules for the law are being framed and it will be implemented in Bengal too in letter and spirit.

Shah reiterated that on Thursday.

“You (Banerjee) cannot stop us because you will not be the chief minister after April. The BJP will embrace all refugees who came to this country seeking shelter. I want to assure our Muslim brothers that they will not lose citizenship because of this law. The law does not take away citizenship rights. Not a single Muslim will be affected. The law has no such provision,” said Shah.

Paying tribute to Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur, who organised the Matua community into a sect and are worshipped by millions, Shah said the Thakurnagar railway station will be renamed by the Railway ministry immediately and once the BJP comes to power in the state the small town will be developed into a place of pilgrimage. He also announced scholarships for college students from the community.

“Do you promise to overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government?” Shah asked the crowd while ending his speech.



