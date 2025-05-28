Rajasthan, Gujarat postpone civil defence mock drill 'Operation Shield'

The civil defence exercise scheduled to be held in Rajasthan and Gujarat on May 29 has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The first civil defence exercise across the country was held on May 7, hours ahead of Operation Sindoor.(AFP)

A statement released by the Rajasthan state home department and the Gujarat information department said that the next dates for the exercise would be issued subsequently.

The government decided to conduct a civil defence exercise on Thursday in the states bordering Pakistan – Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Directorate General of Fire Service and Home Guards announced in a communication that the civil defence exercise "Operation Shield" will be carried out in the states on May 29.

On May 7, hours ahead of Operation Sindoor, the government had conducted the first civil defence exercise across the country.

The ministry of home Affairs had directed 244 districts to carry out the civil defence exercises, which included blackout exercises, air raid sirens, evacuation protocols, and public awareness sessions aimed at preparing civilians for emergencies resembling wartime situations.

The directorate, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, at the time had said that critical gaps in the civil defence preparedness of the vulnerable areas of the country were observed.

Mock drill in Haryana tomorrow



The Haryana government has announced that it will conduct the statewide civil defence exercise under Operation Shiel between 5pm and 9pm on Thursday across all 22 districts to enhance the state’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

As reported by Hindustan Times, key components include drills responding to aerial threats such as air raids and swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), activation of air raid sirens, and testing of control room communication hotlines established with the Indian Air Force.

Additionally, a 15-minute controlled blackout will be observed near vital installations from 8pm onwards, with the exception of essential emergency services such as hospitals, fire stations, and police stations.