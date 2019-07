A civilian was injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Monday, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a police official said.

The injured was identified as Ram Saroop of Kalsian village.

“Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing early Monday in which a civilian Ram Saroop was injured in Kalsian village. He was evacuated to a hospital,” the official said.

