CJI B R Gavai contracts severe infection, being treated in Delhi

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was diagnosed with a severe infection during his recent official visit to Hyderabad and is responding well to treatment in a Delhi hospital, an official source on Monday said.

“The CJI is responding well and is expected to be discharged and resume duties in a day or two,” it added.

The CJI was in Hyderabad on July 12 to deliver the convocation address at the Nalsar University of Law.

CJI Gavai on the same day also released a special postal cover titled "Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar – Constituent Assembly – Constitution of India" and a set of picture postcards on "Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution of India" in Hyderabad.

