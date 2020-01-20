e-paper
CJI Bobde scored most runs in a cricket match, but the rival team won

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 06:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Sunday enjoyed a game of cricket in Nagpur
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Sunday enjoyed a game of cricket in Nagpur (ANI/Twitter)
         

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Sunday enjoyed a game of cricket in Nagpur with members of the legal fraternity during his two-day visit to the city.

He took part in a friendly match played between the teams of ‘All Judges XI’ and ‘High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI’.

During the 15-over match played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association’s ground in the Civil Lines area, CJI Bobde, an avid sports lover, smashed 18 runs for his ‘All Judges XI’ team. It was the highest individual score of the match.

However, the CJI’s rival team won the match.

