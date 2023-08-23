News / India News / CJI DY Chandrachud hails Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon's South Pole as historic

CJI DY Chandrachud hails Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon's South Pole as historic

PTI |
Aug 23, 2023 08:58 PM IST

The CJI said that the success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations that have successfully achieved soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday hailed as a "historic achievement" the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south pole and congratulated team ISRO on the feat.

"It is with immense pride as a citizen of our great nation that I witnessed the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon today," CJI DY Chandrachud said. (PTI)
"It is with immense pride as a citizen of our great nation that I witnessed the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon today," CJI DY Chandrachud said. (PTI)

The CJI told PTI that the success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations that have successfully achieved soft landing on the lunar surface.

"It is with immense pride as a citizen of our great nation that I witnessed the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon today," he said.

"It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved the lunar landing on the south pole of the Moon. This will help new avenues and scientific research and discovery. Truely, this lunar landing represents a milestone in the onward march of our nation," he said.

He congratulated the team ISRO and the entire scientific community on this "historic achievement".

"They have truly made the nation proud of their work," the Chandrachud said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also congratulated the scientists involved in the project. He said the entire nation is feeling proud of the achievement.

"India has already started its journey of being number one in everything under the vibrant leadership of our Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. This is one more achievement for this great country," he said.

"A big congratulations to our scientists most of whom represent the female power of the nation. The entire nation is feeling proud. Proud to be an Indian," Mehta said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out