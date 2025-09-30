A controversy erupted on Monday over an invitation by the local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) unit in Maharashtra’s Amaravati town to Kamaltai Gavai, the mother of sitting Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai, to attend the upcoming Vijayadashami celebrations. ‘CJI Gavai’s mother will be attending RSS event’

Rajendra Gavai, the youngest son of Kamaltai and national president of the Republican Party of India (Gavai) faction, said his 86-year-old mother will attend the event scheduled in Amravati on October 5.

His assertion came a day after Marathi newspaper Lok Satta reported that Kamaltai had rejected the invitation and cited a letter allegedly written by her, citing her Ambedkarite roots and allegiance to the Constitution. Kamaltai, who heads Dadasaheb Gavai Charitable Trust in the area, remained unavailable for comment.

Rajendra, while talking to HT on Monday, said that Kamaltai’s participation was certain, citing the precedent of his late father, former Bihar governor and veteran RPI leader RS Gavai, who once attended a similar programme in Nagpur.

Last month, the RSS invited Kamaltai as the chief guest at its Amravati Vijayadashami function on October 5, being organised this year to mark the organisation’s centenary. To be sure, the main celebrations will be held in Nagpur on October 2.

The RSS has often invited eminent personalities, irrespective of ideological alignment, to its flagship events. In June, 2018, former President Pranab Mukherjee had attended the ceremony in Nagpur.

The controversy started on Monday after Lok Satta cited a purported letter from Kamaltai, the founder-chairperson of the Dadasaheb Gavai Charitable Trust, to report that she had turned down the invitation.

Rajendra Gavai said that the letter was fake. “It is not my mother’s handwriting; the letter is forged,” he said, reiterating that she would attend the function. He also noted that leaders such as Rajabhau Khobragade, a close associate of Dr Ambedkar and former vice-chairman of the Rajya Sabha, had also attended similar RSS events in the past.

Dinesh Suryawanshi, an RSS member and BJP leader from Amravati, defended the tradition of inviting socially influential figures. He confirmed that Kamaltai was invited by the Amravati unit of RSS last month. “The Vijayadashami programme is meant to unite society, and the Sangh invites those who can inspire and influence people, irrespective of ideology,” he said.

This year’s Vijayadashami celebrations hold special significance as they mark the launch of the RSS centenary year. Founded in Nagpur in 1925 by KB Hedgewar, the organisation has since grown into one of the world’s largest voluntary bodies with tens of thousands of daily shakhas across India and a growing presence abroad.