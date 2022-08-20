CJI NV Ramana says Andhra suffered due to bifurcation, Centre should extend aid

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday urged the Centre to extend financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh as the state had “suffered due to its bifurcation”. Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the new courts complex in Vijayawada, the CJI said “there is a feeling of anguish among people that the state has been pushed backwards in terms of finances upon bifurcation”.

"The Centre should extend financial support while people should work hard and drive the state on the path of progress,” the CJI said.

Also read: Every organ of state, not courts alone, must render justice: CJI in I-Day speech

Justice Ramana was speaking after inaugurating the Vijayawada Court Complex in the presence of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief justice of Andhra Pradesh high court Prashant Kumar Mishra, judges of the high court and other courts. The attendees also planted saplings on the court premises on the occasion, a PTI report said.

The YSR Congress has claimed several times that the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the rule by its rival Telugu Desam Party have left the state in deep crisis.

Also read: CJI Ramana recommends justice Uday U Lalit as his successor

Meanwhile, during his address, Justice Ramana also said that people must have “respect towards and faith in the judiciary”. "If people lose faith in the judiciary, it will be a threat to democracy,” the CJI added.

(With PTI inputs)