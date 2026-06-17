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CJP to hold second protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 20: ‘Confident police will grant permission’

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said he spent the entire day at the police station completing formalities and submitting details of the protest plan.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 10:00 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday sought permission from Delhi Police about another planned protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20. This will be the satirical front’s second peaceful protest in the national capital.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a second protest in Delhi.(PTI)

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said he spent the entire day at the Sansad Marg police station completing formalities and submitting details of the protest plan. He added that the party has submitted all required documents.

“Doing all the formalities required and formally intimating them about the Jantar Mantar protest on June 20th. I have submitted the entire plan, the number of volunteers required and every other formality as required by the police,” Das said in a video message. The group now expects permission for the demonstration.

“We have offered a full cooperation. We have assured them like every other protest that we have had nationwide this protest too will be a peaceful protest,” he said.

According to him, people from several states are expected to join the demonstration, with the main demand being the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

 
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