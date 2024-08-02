Clashes broke out between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces in Imphal East district of Manipur on Thursday after security personnel used tear gas to disperse a protest rally by the camp residents demanding their rehabilitation, people familiar with the matter said. Clashes in Manipur after security forces use tear gas on protesters (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)

IDPs from Akampat relief camp attempted to stage a protest rally till chief minister N Biren Singh’s bungalow at Babupara in Imphal, but were stopped by security forces soon after they exited the camp gate, leading to an altercation.

After repeated warnings through loudspeakers asking the protesters to not move forward, security forces, including the state police, fired tear gas shells at the rally to disperse the crowd. The protesters, joined by locals, retaliated by pelting stones at the security personnel.

They managed to continue their rally for about 1 km but were stopped at Singjamei in Imphal West after additional security reinforcements, including CRPF personnel, arrived, an official said, requesting anonymity

Around 10 protesters were rushed to a hospital after they complained of suffocation due to tear gas. They were discharged after first aid, the official added.

The relief camp residents holding placards and banners march were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ethnic violence in Manipur so they could return to their homes at Moreh in Tengnoupal district, and other areas.

“The IDPs have been suffering for the last over 15 months. We are demonstrating to demand that the Manipur government make necessary arrangements so that we can return to our homes,” Thangjam Budha Meitei, a resident of Moreh, residing in the relief camp, said.

After being dispersed from the spot, the protesters staged a sit-in protest on the Indo-Myanmar Highway-2 (Imphal-Moreh) road, blocking it for around 2 hours.

Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities, which has claimed at least 226 lives to date and uprooted around 60,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.

After the issue of the clashes was raised in the state assembly, which was in session, by Congress legislator Ranjit Singh, leader of the House and chief minister Biren Singh said the state government is working towards peace talks and has held several meetings in Assam’s Silchar.

“We are making immense efforts towards peace talks with the assistance of MLAs and other members. Meetings have been held in Silchar, and we will soon make an announcement,” Singh said, without elaborating on the meetings.

Calling the ongoing violence as an “unexpected and unwanted turn of events”, Singh alleged that some issues are being politicised, which is complicating the situation.

“There are elements which are politicising certain issues that cannot be immediately handled now. I appeal to all not to engage in such activities,” Singh said. “Given the grim law and order situation, taking extreme measures, including arrests, might have negative repercussions.”

The chief minister also informed the assembly that 226 people have died due to the ethnic violence in the state and 11,133 houses have been burned while over 59,000 displaced people are sheltered in relief camps.