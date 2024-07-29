PM Modi meets Manipur CM in first meeting since clashes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday, marking their first one-on-one encounter in the 18 months since the ethnic tensions in the northeastern state erupted, people aware of the matter said on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi with Union home minister Amit Shah and others during a meeting with CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states at party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

The meeting was on the sidelines of Modi’s second day of meetings with chief ministers from the party. The meeting took place at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in central Delhi.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Singh met privately with Modi for 15-20 minutes. Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh were also present.

“The current situation in Manipur was discussed,” the official said. “Details of the meeting may be shared in the coming days.”

While neither the BJP nor the Manipur government provided official comment, the meeting’s significance is underscored by the ongoing ethnic clashes that have roiled Manipur since May 2023.

At least 225 people have died and nearly 50,000 have been displaced in the violence between Kuki and Meitei communities. Although the intensity of clashes has diminished, tensions persist, with the two groups largely segregated in different districts, separated by security forces.

Biren Singh’s visit to Delhi included meetings with other senior BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda and several Union ministers. However, he did not share photos or details of his encounter with Modi.

A broader agenda was discussed during the two-day chief ministers’ conclave. Modi used the gathering to emphasise the government’s “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) agenda, calling for coordinated efforts between central and state governments to achieve development goals by 2047.

“The Prime Minister has instructed the chief ministers to ensure the saturation of central schemes, but without changing the basic design,” a second official familiar with the proceedings said. “States have been asked to utilise funds allocated to them for central schemes for 100% implementation but without enhancing or diluting the scheme.”

Modi stressed the importance of public participation in welfare measures and highlighted the government’s aim to make India a $5 trillion economy. The conclave also focused on effectively communicating development projects to the public.

“There was a discussion on the need to ensure that the political messaging about development projects is conveyed to the people, not just through the media, but social media as well,” the official added.

Chief ministers Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat and Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, addressed strategies to achieve the economic target. Discussions included promoting tourism and employment opportunities through initiatives such as home-stays.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a special invitee to the meeting, outlined the role states will play in implementing the New Education Policy. However, the official noted there was no discussion of the recent controversy surrounding examination irregularities.

The conclave, attended by BJP president JP Nadda and senior cabinet members, is expected to be followed by further interactions between state and central leadership.