Home / India News / Class 10 student held for raping Class 5 girl: Police

Class 10 student held for raping Class 5 girl: Police

After the alleged rape, the victim said the accused was in school uniform and she could identify him by sight. The medical examination of the girl at the district hospital confirmed rape, according to police.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 00:32 IST
Monika Pandey
Monika Pandey
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Jabalpur
Small girls take out a protest march against rising rape incidents.(HT FILE PHOTO)
A class 10 student was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 11-year old class 5 girl in a school toilet on December 5, police said.

Investigation officer Asma Parveen said: “The CCTV footage we obtained from the school was of no help. We took the girl to the school after she was discharged from the hospital. She was able to identify the 16-year-old accused.”

The police officer said the accused was booked for rape and also relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was produced before the juvenile justice board which sent him to a juvenile home. A complaint was lodged on December 12.

