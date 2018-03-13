Class 12 student hacked to death on his way to examination centre in Hyderabad

A Class 12 student was hacked to death by a gang of four men on his way to the examination centre on busy Hyderabad-Mumbai national highway Monday morning.

E Sudheer, 19, studying at Pratibha Junior College, Kukatpally, in Moosapet, (a suburb in Hyderabad) was going to the examination centre, along with his two friends, Meghanath and Sai Krishna, on a motorcycle when he was attacked by a gang of four men around 8.30am.

The men, also on motorbikes, stopped Sudheer and his friends at Kukatpally junction and pulled him down and started assaulting him, according to the police. The gang threatened his friends when they intervened.

Sudheer tried to escape by boarding a school bus but the men “dragged him out” and kept stabbing him with “knives and daggers” till he died, said Kukatpalli inspector V Prasanna Kumar.

Naveen and the main accused, Mahesh, have been arrested, the police said on Tuesday. Locals chased the gang and alerted two traffic constables who managed to nab Naveen. The other two men are still at large, the police further said.