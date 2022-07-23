Class 4 student raped in toilet of government school in Bhopal, 1 held

Police arrested a 26-year-old for raping a class four student in a toilet of a government school in Bhopal, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the student, who had taken admission to the school just a week ago, was going to the toilet after school on Friday afternoon when the incident occurred.

The accused, identified as Laxminarayan Dhanak, husband of a sanitation worker in the school, was arrested on Friday and produced before a court on Saturday before sending him to jail.

A case under section 376 (rape) of IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act has been registered, police said.

Koh-e-fiza police station in charge Vijay Sisodia said, “The student was going to the toilet after the school got over on Friday afternoon. Dhanak dragged her to a toilet where there was no light and raped her. When the girl cried for help, Dhanak fled away from the spot. Other children saw her and informed teachers.”

The girl, who was in shock, said an uncle wearing a yellow shirt raped her. When all the employees were called, it was found that Dhanak had come to school to pick up her wife, and he was wearing a yellow shirt. The school administration immediately informed the police, Sisodia said.

A school teacher informed the police that there are two toilets inside the campus itself.

All children use one as another toilet doesn’t have light. As the girl was new to the school, she went to another one. The student is being counselled by experts as she is in shock, the school administration said.

