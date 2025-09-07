Search
Class 9 girl raped inside car in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 07, 2025 07:57 pm IST

Police have started investigation by recording the girl's statement and conducting her medical examination.

A class 9 girl student was allegedly raped inside a car by a man in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening after the girl visited her elder sister’s home and later went to Daringbadi market to witness Ganesh Puja immersion procession.

While returning home, she accepted a lift from a man, who allegedly raped her inside the vehicle, an official said, citing the complaint filed at Daringbadi police station.

The accused, a married man, is currently absconding, police added.

Commenting on the case, Kandhamal SP Harisha B C said, "The matter is under investigation. We will nab the accused soon."

