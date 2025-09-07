Class 9 girl raped inside car in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

A class 9 girl student was allegedly raped inside a car by a man in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said on Sunday. The accused, a married man, is currently absconding, police said.(Representational Photo/ANI)

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening after the girl visited her elder sister’s home and later went to Daringbadi market to witness Ganesh Puja immersion procession.

While returning home, she accepted a lift from a man, who allegedly raped her inside the vehicle, an official said, citing the complaint filed at Daringbadi police station.

Police have started investigation by recording the girl's statement and conducting her medical examination.

Commenting on the case, Kandhamal SP Harisha B C said, "The matter is under investigation. We will nab the accused soon."